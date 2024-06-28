Lakers draft Bronny James, form first father-son duo in NBA history

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion nearing the end of his career, could potentially share the court with his son next season.

By IANS Published Date - 28 June 2024, 02:30 PM

New York: Following weeks of anticipation, 19-year-old Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the NBA draft, forming the league’s first active father and son duo.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion nearing the end of his career, could potentially share the court with his son next season.

Also Read NBA: LA Lakers score first win of the season

The move is of great significance as the league has never seen a father-son duo share the court together. It is also a testament to Lebron’s longevity and legacy in the league as he has been dominating the game ever since his debut in the 2003/04 season.

The 20 time all-star posted a series of photos with his son following the announcement. “Legacy!!,” read the caption on Instagram.

Bronny James faced a health scare last July when a cardiac arrest revealed a congenital heart defect. Fortunately, he received clearance to resume playing in November.

While Bronny might not be a starter in his rookie season, the chance of seeing him alongside his legendary father has basketball fans excited to the core.

The 39-year-old LeBron, has the option to become a free agent this summer. While he hasn’t officially declared his intentions, comments made in 2022 hinting at playing his “last year with my son” suggest a strong possibility of him remaining with the Lakers.