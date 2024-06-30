Harish says Assembly will be stalled if Govt fails on job front

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 04:35 PM

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress government for failing to fulfill the promises made to the youth and the jobless in the State, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the proceedings of the ensuing session of the State Legislative Assembly would be stalled, pressing for the issues of the unemployed in the State.

Accompanied by a host of student leaders from the party, he visited Motilal Naik, who was on a hunger strike at the Gandhi Hospital for the sake of the genuine demands of the unemployed youth and those aspiring for government posts. He voiced concern over the deteriorating health of the fasting leader.

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take time to visit Naik in person and hold talks with him on the issues of the unemployed youth. He said the BRS would fight on behalf of the unemployed to force the government to fulfill its promises. Appealing to Naik, who was fasting for over a week, to call off the protest, he expressed solidarity on behalf of the BRS to fight for the demands of the unemployed. He said leaders such as Prof. Kodandaram, Riaz, Balmuri Venkat and Akunuri Murali should speak out on behalf of the lakhs of unemployed youth left by the government in despair.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, visited the unemployed youth on protest in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad during the polls and assured them of providing two lakh jobs a year. But after the elections, the Congress leadership threw its promises to the wind. Seven months have elapsed since the polls, but the guarantees given by Congress have remained unfulfilled, he said, demanding that the government enhance the eligibility under Group 1 from 1:50 to 1:100, thus enabling more aspirants to fight for the jobs notified.

He wanted the government to add 2000 jobs to the Group-2 notification and 3000 jobs to Group-3. The two examinations should be held with a gap of two months. The government must strive to fulfill its promise of providing two lakh jobs a year. Instead of confining itself to the recruitment of 11,000 teacher posts, the government should announce a mega DSC for filling up 25000 teacher posts, he demanded. He also reminded the government of the Rs.4000 per month unemployment allowance promised by the Congress party and wanted it to be implemented forthwith.