BRS counters Congress claims over Secunderabad Cantonment merger

The Congress said the dream of Secunderabad Cantonment residents of the merger had come true due to the efforts of the Revanth Reddy government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 01:53 PM

Hyderabad: Attempts of the Congress in Telangana to shamelessly claim credit of the Secunderabad Cantonment merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is being countered by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and X users with facts and figures.

The Congress said the dream of Secunderabad Cantonment residents of the merger had come true due to the efforts of the Revanth Reddy government.

The Telangana Congress official handle on X said: “The repeated appeals by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Defence Minister paid off. Following the Chief Minister’s orders, the Chief Secretary had written a letter to the Defence Ministry on March 6, 2024 and the Union government responded positively and the rights over Cantonment were handed over to GHMC.. ”

“This is a victory of the People’s Government,” the Telangana Congress said.

However, the BRS countered the Congress party’s claims.

BRS leader Manne Krishank said a fight over a decade by many was finally coming to a logical conclusion when Cantonment Boards across the country would be merged into State government municipalities.

“As a resident of Cantonment I would like to thank resident welfare associations of Secunderabad Cantonment as well as then Minister KT Rama Rao for meeting five Defence Ministers of India seeking the merger,” Krishank said on X.

Similarly a few X users reminded the Congress about its ‘contributions’ over the merger.

Manichandra Yadav said on X: “The Defence Ministry had issued orders over merger of civil areas in 2022-23 and necessary actions to be taken up. The Congress government’s letter has nothing to do with the merger…”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had repeatedly taken up the issue with the Centre.

In September 2021, he had launched a discussion on social media and said on X: “Read a couple of news reports today where citizens overwhelmingly opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board has to be merged in the GHMC. I am in agreement too. What do you guys say…”

Read a couple is news reports today where citizens overwhelmingly opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board has to be merged in GHMC I am in agreement too. What do you guys say? — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 22, 2021

On January 5, 2023, he had said on X: “We have been demanding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time. This will help the Telangana government in taking forward SRDP and other infra projects expeditiously. It is the Union government’s adamant refusal to part with the land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 years…”

We have been demanding the merger of Sec’bad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time This will help the Telangana Govt in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously It is the Union Govt’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 yrs https://t.co/iifcvBI6an — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 5, 2023

This was in response to State BJP leaders objecting to the merger of SCB with GHMC.

The former Minister had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 24 last year in New Delhi and appealed to expedite the excision of civil areas of SCB and its merger with GHMC.

Taking objection over closure of 21 roads in SCB limits, the former Minister had on December 18, 2021, said on X: “Dear Rajnath Singhji, your junior Minister is unaware of ground realities. While 21 roads have been closed illegally and people are inconvenienced, your government reports only two. If the SCB cannot provide basic facilities for citizens, request you to merge it with GHMC and resolve…”