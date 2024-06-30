Bhongir MP promises Cheriyal revenue division

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy says he would pursue the demand for Cheriyal as a new revenue division with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 03:46 PM

Siddipet: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would pursue the demand for the creation of Cheriyal as a new revenue division with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Siddipet district.

Speaking to news reporters after offering prayers at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Komuravelly on Sunday, the Bhongir MP said that he would also talk to the Union Railway Minister and the South Central Railway General manager to get the Komuravelly railway station and Jangaon railway line works completed soon.

Reddy assured of playing his part in the development of Komuravelly temple by allotting enough funds from the MP local area development scheme funds.

The Bhongir MP also vowed to take Godavari water from Ranganayaka Sagar to the Tungaturthy and Nakrekal assembly constituencies by completing the proposed canals. Saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government ignored the pleas for granting funds for Telangana during the last two terms, Reddy said the Congress MPs in Telangana would fight to get the due share of funds for the State.

He said that he also spoke to Union Minister for Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar for granting funds for 16 municipalities under Bhongir Lok Sabha.