Lakshmi Manchu had “best bridesmaid duties” in Taapsee, Rakul’s weddings

When asked about her bridesmaid duties at both weddings, Lakshmi said: "I had the best bridesmaid duties, which was doing nothing. Rakul's was more like being on set.

By IANS Published Date - 23 April 2024, 10:29 AM

Manchu Lakshmi

Mumbai: Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who has been friends with Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh for over a decade, shared that she had the “best bridesmaid duties” during their weddings.

Taapsee tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23.

Rakul exchanged vows with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa.

“She was very particular about everybody showing up on time, being there on time, and being ready. I think for her, our representation was very, very rigid like that.”

The 46-year-old actress then shared about Taapsee’s wedding, describing it as “chill”.

“And Taapsee was just like, She’s like, Who Taapsee? She’s like, Chill. Come when you want to be there. So it was completely different with both of them,” she said.

However, witnessing their weddings was an “emotional” moment for her. “And it was very emotional for me for both of them because I’ve known each of them for over 10 years. And to see them come full circle, not just with their career, but even with their personal life has been just… My heart is full. That’s all I could say,” Lakshmi added.