Rakul and I changed the definition of friendship: Lakshmi Manchu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Lakshmi Manchu may be enjoying her Sunday brunch in Mumbai, but that doesn’t mean she won’t keep her fans on social media entertained. The actor, who is super active on Instagram, took part in a Q&A session with her followers and answered several questions posted to her. Lakshmi, who was brunching with actor Pragya Jaiswal at the Bastian restaurant in Bandra, took some time off to engage with her fans.

When a fan asked her how she manages to stay close friends with actor Rakul Preet Singh in an industry that’s full of rivalry and negativity, Lakshmi replied, “We changed the definition of friendship, didn’t we?”

The ‘Agninakshathram’ actor added, “We care, love, and celebrate each other. Rakul is my biggest champion and I am hers.”

About her next film with her father, Lakshmi said, “‘Agninakshathram’ taught me to never stop dreaming because it is my biggest and wildest dream come true to be acting with my father. What he brings onto the screen… I was shaking the whole time I was filming with him.”

When a fan asked her about her spiritual process, Lakshmi said, “My spiritual process is always being in the process. You never reach a destination and you are always seeking. I am a seeker.”