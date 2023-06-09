Lancet study: Over 11% of Indians suffer from diabetes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:31 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) found that over 11% of Indians are diabetic, while 35.5 %of people suffer from hypertension. Similarly, the prevalence of prediabetes and dyslipidaemia in India stood at 15.3% and 81.2%.

A total of 1,13, 043 individuals, including 79 506 from rural areas and 33 537 from urban areas, took part in the ICMR-INDIAB study between Oct 18, 2008, and Dec 17, 2020.

The ‘Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India: the ICMR-INDIAB national cross-sectional study’ was conducted to quantify the prevalence of non-communicable disease (NCD) in India, and the findings of the study were published in the journal, The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

The report said that the prevalence of diabetes and other NCDs is substantially higher than what was estimated earlier. The study also found that the prevalence of abdominal obesity in India stood at 39.5%, while generalised obesity stood at 39.5%.

The study was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

All metabolic NCDS, excluding prediabetes, was most common in urban and rural areas.