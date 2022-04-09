KTR on Hindi language imposition by Amit Shah

Published: Updated On - 04:29 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity and language chauvinism and hegemony in the country will boomerang. The Industries Minister reacted sharply to union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, and not local languages.

“Unity in diversity is our strength dear AmitShah Ji. India is a union of states & a true ‘Vasudhaika Kutumbam’. Why don’t we let people of our great nation decide what to eat, what to wear, who to pray to and what language to speak! Language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang,” KT Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

The Minister further said that imposing the Hindi language will be a ‘great disservice’ to the youngsters of the nation, who have global aspirations.

“I am an Indian first, a proud Telugu and Telanganaite next. Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations. #stopHindiImposition” he tweeted.

Leaders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States have also reacted strongly to the Home Minister’s statement saying they will not accept Hindi imposition.

Actor turned politician Prakash Raj tweeted “Don’t try to break Homes Mr Home Minister … We DARE YOU #stopHindiImposition we love our diversity..we love our Mother tongue… We love our Identities.#JustAsking”

Anjali Nimbalkar, MLA from Karnataka tweeted “I’m born in Maharashtra & my mother tongue is Marathi. I work in Karnataka as a MLA & I’m a proud Kannada speaking kannadiga. @AmitShah Ji don’t impose your Hindi language on me.