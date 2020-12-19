Last date for Class V admissions in TS residential schools extended up to Dec 28

Candidates who fail to report at their institutions concerned before the deadline would lose their seats and such seats would be considered as vacant

Hyderabad: The last date for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal and BC Welfare and General Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2020-2021 has been extended up to December 28.

Candidates who were selected in phase-I should report at their institutions concerned with all relevant certificates including TC, caste, income and bonafide to complete admission formalities on or before December 28, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Candidates who fail to report at their institutions concerned before the deadline would lose their seats and such seats would be considered as vacant, it said, adding that vacant seats would be filled with other candidates in phase-II as per the merit list.

For more details, visit the following websites www.tswreis.in; http:/tgcet.cgg.gov.in; http:/mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in ; http:/tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in; http:/mjptbcwreis.cgg.gov.in

