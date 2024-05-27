Last date for intermediate admissions into Telangana Model Schools extended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: The last date for intermediate first year admissions for the academic year 2024-25 into Telangana Model Schools/Junior Colleges has been extended up to Friday, May 31, 2024. The courses offered for admissions include MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC in English medium. The verification of original certificates of selected candidates at concerned Telangana Model School/ Junior College will be conducted between June 5 and June 7, 2024, the notification said. For details: www.tsmodelschools.com