Last date for Padma Awards 2024 nominations is September 15

The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards are being received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal -- https://awards.gov.in -- since May 1.

New Delhi: Nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024 can be submitted till September 15, the central government in yet another reminder to citizens said on Tuesday.

A citation with maximum 800 words, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field will be needed.

The Padma Awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.

It seeks to recognize “work of distinction” and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields and disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry.

Government servants including those working with the PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

“All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and others who are doing selfless service to the society,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.