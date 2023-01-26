Meditation develops positive outlook toward life: Kamlesh D Patel

Spiritual guru and author, Kamlesh D Patel, who has been selected for Padma Bhushan, was born in Gujarat but has made Telangana his home

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Spiritual guru and author, Kamlesh D Patel, who is popularly known as Daaji, who has been selected for Padma Bhushan, was born in Gujarat but has made Telangana his home.

His Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad is the world’s largest meditation centre where one lakh people can meditate simultaneously. On being selected for the prestigious award, he shares his thoughts and views with Telangana Today.

Q: What does this recognition (Padma Bhushan award) mean to you?

A: On behalf of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, it is my privilege to receive this award. I am grateful to all the volunteers, who since 1873 have contributed with their selfless service, time, effort, and love. They don’t charge any money. Spirituality is always free and it shall always be, as shared by my great spiritual guru, Puja Babuji Maharaj.

Q: How significant is spirituality these days and how it can make the world a better place?

A: Spirituality is not about going to the forests and meditating under stringent conditions or sacrificing the needs of the family. Spirituality means to live in touch with our deepest innermost authentic spirit. This comes from an evolved mind. Spirituality cures the pollution from the hearts and minds of human beings, thereby making this world a better place.

Q: Many youngsters are taking up spirituality seriously. Is this due to increased stress or just a lifestyle change?

A: Practising meditation helps youngsters at schools and colleges. They of course learn to manage their stress, regulate their emotions, become more focused and perform better at studies, and do well at jobs and careers. In most government and private schools in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and others, Heartfulness meditation practices are taught. Thus students develop a positive outlook toward life.

Q: You have made Telangana your home. How was the support from the Telangana Government?

A: Yes, Kanha Shanti Vanam here in Telangana is my home. I have received good support and cooperation from State and Central Government. Last week, I met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu. We spoke about many things including rural development initiatives, green initiatives, and personal growth and transformation of our citizens through meditation.