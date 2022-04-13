Last date to register for entrance test for govt. job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: The last date to register for the entrance test-cum-scholarship test for the government job aspirants is April 16 (10 am). The entrance test is being conducted by the Backward Classes Welfare department in collaboration with Unacademy, a learning platform, on April 16 from 11 am to 12.30 pm to train students for government jobs.

Interested candidates can apply for the test on the website https://unacademy.com/scholarship/tsgovt-scholarship-test.

Based on the entrance test, a total of 1.25 lakh eligible candidates will be provided free coaching for recruitments to Groups and police jobs in the State.

Students will be trained in three modes-physical classes, hybrid (online and offline) and only online mode. A total of 50,000 candidates each will be coached in the online and hybrid, and another 25,000 candidates in physical mode in the BC Study Circles.

The entrance test comprises 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. The questions’ difficulty level will range from easy to difficult. On completion of the test, marks will be immediately sent to the candidate’s mobile number and email address.

Apart from coaching, eligible candidates will be granted a monthly stipend. For aspirants of Group-I jobs, the department will provide stipend of Rs.5,000 per month for six months and Rs.2,000 per month to Group-II and SI job aspirants for three months.