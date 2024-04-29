Opinion: Relevance of peer coaching

Coaching that traditionally involves a top-down approach, may be perceived as less effective in fostering independence and self-leadership among team members.

By -Viiveck Verma

Coaching usually involves the binary of coach and learners in a hierarchical setting, where the source of knowledge and the receivers of it are clearly delineated. However, in the face of the complexities which characterise modern professional settings, hierarchical coaching may be increasingly untenable.

With fluid team structures, tech-driven work environments and emphasis on collaboration and autonomy, to be effective in contemporary settings, coaching models have to be agile, inclusive and open to accommodate the evolving nature of work, learning and leadership. Peer coaching in this regard can be the key to an unexplored but bountiful treasure trove. Let us explore this in some detail.

Collaboration-based

To state simply, peer coaching is a collaboration-based learning process where individuals of the same stature extend support and provide feedback to each other to enhance their professional development. An example would be two teachers deciding to engage in peer coaching to improve their instructional methods. Under this approach, one teacher sits through a class delivered by the other and takes notes on teaching strategies, student engagement and classroom management. After recording these observations, the two can meet to discuss strengths and areas for improvement, focusing on specific teaching techniques and lesson structure.

The process is then repeated for the teacher who was the observer in the first cycle and consequently, the two participants or peer coaches collaboratively set goals for professional development and design strategies to achieve them. On a larger note, this way of going about coaching might be the need of the hour. Modern workplaces, particularly today, emphasise flexible and dynamic team structures. Large teams may have many members on the same echelon, and some could be leading a particular project while others heading some other departments. In such a scenario, hierarchical coaching might struggle to adapt to these fluid arrangements, hindering the ability to address diverse and changing team dynamics. In the same vein, contemporary leadership models encourage empowerment and autonomy.

Furthermore, in fast-paced industries, traditional models of coaching may struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of change and innovation. A more adaptive coaching style that encourages continuous learning and quick decision-making is often favoured in such environments.

The plot thickens when we factor in the occurrence of modern workplaces prioritising diversity and inclusion. Traditional coaching methods can be seen as inadvertently perpetuating power imbalances, making them less suitable for fostering an inclusive and equitable coaching culture. Many organisations now adopt collaborative and horizontal structures, where decision-making is distributed. Finally, with the advent of remote work and technology-driven communication, coaching models need to incorporate virtual and digital elements and these can best be dealt with when everyone can join hands freely.

Peer coaching, consequently, is highly relevant today due to its emphasis on collaborative learning and the resultant skill development. In various contexts, such as education and the workplace, the practice of peers coaching one another can prove to be massively effective in fostering personal and professional growth. One notable aspect of peer coaching is its ability to create a supportive environment. By engaging in open and constructive dialogues, individuals can exchange ideas, share experiences and provide valuable feedback. Colleagues can provide insights, guidance and constructive criticism, leading to more effective decision-making and problem-solving. For instance, a team leader may seek inputs from a peer on handling challenging team dynamics or navigating organisational changes. This collaborative exchange is likely to result in improved leadership competencies and a more resilient, cohesive and adaptable team.

Hierarchy-free

Furthermore, the personalised and hierarchy-free nature of peer coaching allows participants to address specific challenges tailored to their requirements and needs. Rather than an obsolete one-size-fitsall approach, peer coaching allows for dynamic and targeted support, enabling individuals to focus on areas where they seek improvement. This personalised attention can lead to more meaningful and sustained development compared to generic training regimes. In the realm of skill development, peer coaching provides a platform for individuals to refine and expand their abilities. Through the exchange of expertise, team members can acquire new skills and perspectives, enhancing their overall competence. For example, in a marketing team, peers might collaborate to share insights on the latest industry trends, innovative marketing strategies or effective communication techniques. This shared knowledge not only elevates individual skills but also contributes to the collective proficiency of the team. Significantly, peer coaching promotes a culture of continuous learning. In rapidly changing environments, staying abreast of developments and acquiring new skills is crucial. Peers can serve as valuable resources, helping each other stay informed and adapt to emerging trends. This culture of relentless and constant learning is particularly vital in industries where technological advancements and market dynamics evolve rapidly, such as in the fields of information technology or digital marketing.

Challenges

Of course, the realm of peer coaching is not without its challenges, a major challenge being the potential for breaches of confidentiality, as participants may hesitate to share sensitive information with peers. Additionally, power dynamics might emerge, especially if there are disparities in experience between peers. Effective communication can be hindered by differing communication styles or misinterpretations. Managing diverse coaching styles and expectations among peers can also pose difficulties, requiring a balance to ensure a harmonious coaching process. However, these problems are mostly premised upon a lack of successful communication and can be solved with resilient efforts to improve the ways in which we communicate and the willingness to navigate through uneven circumstances with colleagues as we learn from each other. It is necessary to note that in today’s rapidly evolving work landscape, peer coaching provides a timely and cost-effective approach to skill enhancement, knowledge sharing and problem-solving. It promotes a culture of learning without awkwardness, adaptability and mutual support, aligning with the demands of ever-dynamic workplaces. Peer coaching allows individuals to tap into diverse perspectives, encouraging innovation and informed collaboration in times when they are indispensable. It is key to not give up when the going gets tough in learning from each other and provided we persevere, nothing can stop us from being peer-coached into realms of brilliant success.

