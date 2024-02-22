Quality Thought Institutes, Unacademy to introduce inter-college programmes in Hyderabad

The collaboration aims to support students aspiring for JEE and NEET exams with stress-free education, while also assisting talented underprivileged students in achieving high ranks in these exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:38 PM

Hyderabad: Quality Thought Software Training Institutes, a pioneer in the software training industry, and Unacademy, an online education platform, have partnered to introduce inter-college programmes in Hyderabad. The collaboration aims to support students aspiring for JEE and NEET exams with stress-free education, while also assisting talented underprivileged students in achieving high ranks in these exams.

The Institute has been preparing students for successful careers in the IT industry. Recognizing the need to diversify their offerings and provide comprehensive programmes for students pursuing engineering and medical careers, the institutes on Wednesday partnered with Unacademy.

Quality Thought Software Training Institutes founder Ramana Bhupathi said the partnership would enable them to offer specialized courses for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, and NEET, leveraging Unacademy’s expertise in online education.

Bhupathi announced that the institute would offer discounts of up to 100 per cent to talented students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who may not have the means to afford quality education.