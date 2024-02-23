Lasya Nandita’s body shifted to father’s residence after post mortem

Earlier, the scenes at Gandhi Hospital morgue were disheartening with family, relatives and supporters gathering, as the body of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita (37)was shifted there on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 11:21 AM

Hyderabad: The post mortem of the body of deceased Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) BRS MLA, Lasya Nandita has been completed and the mortal remains of the leader is being shifted to the residence of her father Sayanna in Karkhana.

Nandita’s mother Geetha was inconsolable, with losing her husband and sitting Cantonment MLA Sayanna exactly a year ago and now her daughter.

BRS MLAs T.Harish Rao and T. Srinivas Yadav and several BRS leaders reached the hospital to pay condolences.

Srinivas Yadav said it was disheartening to have lost a young leader to a road crash.

“She was an able leader and had a bright future in the service of the people. My condolences to the family, ” he said.

Relatives said the body would be shifted to Nandita’s house in Ashok Nagar in Domalguda.