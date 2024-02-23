CM Revanth, KCR and others shocked over MLA Lasya Nanditha’s death in road accident

The 33-year-old MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency died when the car she was travelling in hit the railing on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad early Friday morning.

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The untimely demise of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road mishap, left leaders across the political circles in a deep shock. The political fraternity mourned the loss of a young and promising leader. They expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the young leader whose father and former legislator G Sayanna passed away in the same month last year.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was deeply shocked over the tragedy and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family. He recalled his association with Lasya Nanditha’s father late G Sayanna. He prayed for her soul.

Expressing his grief, BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offered condolences to the bereaved family, emphasising Lasya Nanditha’s accomplishments as an MLA at a young age. He pledged the support of the BRS party during these difficult times, extending his deepest sympathies to the grieving family members.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao shared his shock and sorrow, recalling Lasya Nandita as a promising leader in the making. He offered heartfelt prayers for strength to the family and friends, sharing photographs from their recent meeting last week, where Nandita had a narrow escape in a road mishap at Narketpally.

Former Minister T Harish Rao who rushed to the private hospital where Lasya Nanditha’s body was kept following the accident at Patancheru, termed the tragic accident snuffed out the life of a young legislator who had a promising political future. He prayed that her soul rests in peace and extended his deepest condolences to the family

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and others expressed grief over the tragic loss and offered his deepest condolences to the family. He said Lasya Nanditha secured the blessings of the people and became a legislator at an young age.

BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that he was saddened upon learing about the untimely demise of Lasya Nanditha who had a promising future. He said Lasya Nanditha who served as a corporator, went on to become an MLA at an young age. He recalled that she was very active in politics and was a leader with a bright future. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength.

BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao expressed shock over the demise of Lasya Nanditha. He said the young legislator lost her life in less than three months after tasting success in the Assembly polls. He paid his tributes to her and extended condolences to the family.

BRS MLC K Kavitha said the untimely demise of Lasya Nanditha came as a shock. She said elected as MLA at a young age, the latter devoted herself to public service in the footsteps of her father late G Sayanna. She conveyed her hearfelt condolences to the family.

Former Ministers G Jagdish Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy and several other MLAs, MLCs and MPs conveyed their condolences to the family of Lasya Nanditha. They paid their respects to the departed soul.