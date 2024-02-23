Disheartening scenes at Gandhi Hospital morgue amid Lasya Nanditha’s death

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 11:14 AM

Hyderabad: The scenes near Gandhi Hospital morgue were disheartening as dismayed and shocked family members, relatives and supporters gathered to collect the body of Cantonment Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) MLA Lasya Nanditha (37) to her residence. The postmortem of the body of Lasya Nanditha is already underway and the body is expected to be released shortly.

Nandita’s mother Geetha was inconsolable, with losing her husband and sitting Cantonment MLA Sayanna exactly a year ago and now her daughter.

BRS MLAs T.Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav and several BRS leaders reached the hospital to pay condolences.

Srinivas Yadav said it was disheartening to have lost a young leader to a road crash. “She was an able leader and had a bright future in the service of the people. My condolences to the family, “he said.

Relatives said the body would be shifted to Nandita’s house in Ashok Nagar in Domalguda.