Lauren Gottlieb celebrates birthday with close friends

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Lauren Gottlieb, who has been hugely credited for bridging the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood with her remarkable talent as a dance performer and who became a household name with the USA based dance show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, turned a year older on June 8 and celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

The gorgeous dancer-actor recently hosted a birthday party for her close friends from the film industry. Celebrities including Terrence Lewis, music composer duo Meet Brothers, Ruhee Dosani, Prince Narula, Ruel Dausan Varandani, Mitesh Mehta, Scarlett Mellish Wilson, celebrity trainer Irfan Rangrez and Deepak Singh, amongst others, were seen letting their hair down and having fun at the party.