Ayur Shakti, Queen Daenerys please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:49 pm 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Ayur Shakti, Queen Daenerys and Wah Ms Zara impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m: Artemis Arrow (Afroz Khan) 46, handy. Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 46.5, moved well. Knotty Dancer (AA Vikrant) & Blue Cruise (Deepak Singh) 46, former shaped well.

800m: 3y-(Tenth Star/Sogno River) (K Mukesh) 59, 600/43, coming up. Shaquille (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Elmira (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Amyra (G Naresh) 1-0. 600/46, more on hand. Star Of Fashion (Nakhat Singh) & Kingston (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47.5, former showed out. Ambitious Star (Nakhat Singh) & My Master (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47, former well in hand. Star Cruise (RB) & Gregor Clegance (RB) 1-1, 600/45, pair unextended. Galloping Gangster (Santosh Raj) & Beyond Limits (SS Tanwar) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m: Queen Daenerys (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, improved a lot. Cincia Azzurra (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Appenzelle (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Whiskey Martini (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, looks fit. Wah Ms Zara (App) & Machismo (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former pleased. Alliston (G Naresh) & Bella Vista (Ajit Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, former to note. Epsom (G Naresh) & Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former handy. Mandala Bay (Ajit Singh) & 3y-(Multidimensional/Ice Beauty) (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well.

1200m: Ayur Shakti (K Mukesh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. India Gate (Deepak Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved very easy. 3y-(Planetaire/Win And Enjoy) (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, coming up. 3y-(Top Class/Angeling) (RB) & Blazing Jupiter (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Win Vision (Kuldeep Singh) & Vijays Simha (Gopal Singh) 1-34, 1200/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy.

1400m: 3y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (G Naresh) & Southern Light (Ajit Singh) 1-48, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, pair shaped well and finished level.

