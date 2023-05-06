‘MTV Roadies’ gang leaders refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: The most popular reality show, ‘MTV Roadies’ is set to come back with its new season 19. The ‘Roadies’ makers have just released a trailer, where we can see Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as the gang leaders and Sonu Sood is the host of the show.

Yes, the speculation came true that Rhea Chakraborty has returned to the screen for the ‘Roadies 19’ show. Earlier, rumours abounded that Rhea was going to get back to the screen with some reality shows. Rhea has become a controversial actor after her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

However, ‘Roadies’ fans seem to be upset with the makers’ decision to bring back Rhea to the screen as the gang leader. Netizens trolled Prince Narula and Gautam after the show’s trailer was released.

The sources say that Prince and Gautam refused to work with Rhea, and things are not going well between the ‘Roadies’ gang leaders.

Earlier, Prince took to his Instagram and clarified the issue. “Hi everyone, I’m here to clarify the misquoted news about that some newspapers are reporting that Price Narula is supporting someone. I’m not supporting anyone. I’m here in the Roadies to entertain you, and I’m quite professional. Real support will be done by netizens, not me. I’m not supporting anyone for the comeback (sic),” said Prince Narula.

He also requested the media to stop giving misleading headlines about him.