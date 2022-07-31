Laurus, Ashwa Raudee, Ashwa Sultan shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Laurus, Ashwa Raudee, Ashwa Sultan and Tales Of Legend worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.
SAND:
800m:
Hugh Capet (DS Deora) & 3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. Carlisle (RB) & Salisbury (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, pair unextended. Ashwa Raudee (P Vikram) & Ashwa Sultan (K Mukesh) 59, 600/45, pair moved neck & neck. Tales Of Legend (Santhosh Raj) 59, 600/46, moved well.
1000m:
Laurus (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good.