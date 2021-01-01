Lavanya Tripathi looks elegant in ethnic wear

While in one set, the actor is seen sporting Anita Dongre outfit coupled with beautiful jewellery by Vithaldas Zaveri, while in another a Sabyasachi sari and jewellery by Kalasha Fine Jewels.

By | Published: 12:25 pm

After the wedding of her best friend Niharika Konidela, looks like Telugu actor Lavanya Tripathi started gearing up for the new year with promotional shoots. The star has been mesmerising her fans by updating her Instagram account with some stunning pictures — all dolled up in gorgeous ethnic wear in multiple posts.

While in one set, the actor is seen sporting Anita Dongre outfit coupled with beautiful jewellery by Vithaldas Zaveri, while in another a Sabyasachi sari and jewellery by Kalasha Fine Jewels. In yet another set of photographs, she was dressed by Issa Designer Studio.

She told her fans how she wants to “Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons” and how “Class never goes out of style…” or that “Simplicity is the soul of modern elegance.”

Earlier, the star clocked two million followers and thanked all her fans who showered love on her by writing, “Two Million lovelies and all the affection. Grateful for the support I had over the years.”

On the work front, Lavanya will next be seen in A1 Express along with Sundeep Kishan. The film is aiming for an early 2021 release.