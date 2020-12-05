Law varsities mull changes in CLAT

Consortium may consider option of giving alternative questions to Persons with Disabilities

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Consortium of National Law Universities may consider the option of giving alternative questions to Persons with Disabilities, particularly visually challenged candidates, so that they are not at any disadvantage vis-à-vis other candidates.

The move comes after Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud made an observation about the hardship some CLAT questions may cause to PwD. The Consortium has decided to place a suggestion before its forthcoming Executive Committee for a decision.

“We have noted the observations by Justice DY Chandrachud about the hardship which some of the questions of CLAT may cause to Persons with Disabilities. CLAT has been religiously following Government of India’s guidelines in the conduct of examination and giving additional 40 minutes time to Persons with Disabilities and also permits candidates, wherever required, to bring their own scribe,” the Consortium said in a press release on Saturday.

National Law universities also have reservations for Persons with Disabilities, the consortium said, adding that the executive committee could take a decision in time for CLAT-2021. The Consortium believes in giving a level playing field for all candidates, it said, also stating it would never deny equality of opportunity to anyone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .