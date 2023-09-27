Laxman says KTR tying to project BJP as anti-Telangana

The Prime Minister was referring to the death of 1200 people caused by the then Congress government, but Rama Rao was trying to mislead people by saying that Modi was belittling the efforts of Telangana people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:27 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman on Wednesday said BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was twisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement with regard to creation of Telangana in the Parliament and trying to project BJP as an anti-Telangana party.

He said the Prime Minister had said that the NDA government created three new States of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand peacefully and that the UPA government created Telangana in such a manner that there had been a lot of heartburn among people of both the States.

The Prime Minister was referring to the death of 1200 people caused by the then Congress government, but Rama Rao was trying to mislead people by saying that Modi was belittling the efforts of Telangana people.

Laxman also claimed that BJP had fought for a separate Telangana and that it supported the Bill in the Parliament.