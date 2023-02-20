Lead toxicity major health concern

Chronic exposure to lead (Pb) could disrupt the neurometabolic activity of the brain, says CCMB study

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Chronic exposure to lead (Pb) could disrupt the neurometabolic activity of the brain, thus impacting body’s ability to break down nutrients into energy and brain function, a group of senior researchers from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have demonstrated in mice.

Lead toxicity is a major health concern associated with both environmental and occupational exposure and its presence in humans is known to cause brain disorders.

Chronic exposure to Pb has the potential to cause neurological deficiency including cognitive impairment and more function deficits in adults. The lead exposure to human occurs primarily through diet, air, drinking water, dust, and paint chips, the researchers in the study said.

To understand such impacts of Pb on the human brain, the CCMB researchers conducted the study, which was published in peer-reviewed science journal NeuroToxicoloy by Science Director this January, on mice.

“The absorption of Pb in an adult is 10 to 15 per cent of the ingested amount while in children it is up to 50 per cent. The mechanism of Pb toxicity is not fully understood and it is proposed that Pb accumulates in the liver, and is released into the bloodstream,” the CCMB study, which was led by Dr Anant B Patel, said.

In the paper, the researchers said that lead exposure in children is known to show deleterious effects that include brain edema, convulsions, and encephalopathy. Moreover, childhood environmental lead exposure precipitates adverse central and peripheral neurological impairment 20 years later. Additionally, a recent study has indicated that postnatal long term exposure to lead causes memory impairment and increased anxiety in rats, the CCMB researchers pointed out.

“The behavior analysis indicated compromised forelimb strength in lead exposed mice. Most importantly, we report the differential effect of chronic Pb exposure on excitatory and inhibitory metabolic activity and neurotransmission in mice brain. We also found cortical neuro-inflammation…” the researchers said.

The CCMB scientists said “Despite several studies performed over the past decade on the toxic effects of lead, our understanding about the impact of Chronic Pb exposure on neural function is still elusive”.