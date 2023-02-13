Quality health care facilities accessible to poor people in Telangana: Energy Minister

Jagadish Reddy said that the reforms brought in health sector by the state govt made medical facilities accessible to the people of remote villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was inaugurating dialysis center on AMR district government hospital at Bhongir on Monday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the reforms brought in health sector by the state government made medical facilities accessible to the people of remote villages also.

Inaugurating a dialysis center in Alimineti Madhava Reddy District Government Hospital at Bhongir, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao brought reforms in the health care sector to develop government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

It created confidence among the people on government hospitals in the state and led to a steep increase in outpatient and inpatient number was example for it.

Reminding that several people developed renal diseases due to lack of safe drinking water supply in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, he said that nine dialysis centers have been setup in erstwhile Nalgonda district by the state government after formation of Telangana state to extend dialysis facility to the patients free of cost.

Stating that the government run hospitals are now providing medical services for everyone, he pointed that pediatric wards and palliative centers have been setup in all district government hospitals. Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Community Health Centers and Area hospitals were also strengthened by the state government, he added.

He reminded that medical colleges setup in Nalgonda and Suryapet, have automatically brought super specialty level medical services to the people. The AIIMS had also become operational at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district, he added.

He asked the people to utilize the government hospitals, which would save their money. Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy and the district collector Pamela Sathpati were also attended the programme.