Leaders, activists of student unions taken into custody on Thursday night

The leaders and activists were taken into custody from their houses on Thursday night itself. They were later shifted to nearby police stations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 01:04 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Adilabad: Leaders and activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag (BRSV), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and other student unions were arrested in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district to prevent them from participating in a protest to be held in Hyderabad with a list of demands including to enhance posts in Group II service, to select aspirants of Group I in a 1:100 ratio and to release a job calendar and to cancel government order no. 46, etc., on Friday.

The leaders and activists were taken into custody from their houses on Thursday night itself. They were later shifted to nearby police stations. The leaders criticized the government for not allowing them to take part in the protest. They said that it was trying to suppress the voice of the unions by arresting them. They stated that it would face consequences of its act.

BRSV Mancherial town president Battu Raj Kumar said that the government duped the aspirants of government jobs by not keeping its word made at the time of polls that it would announce a job calendar and take up recruitments of jobs. He demanded it to increase the number of posts in Group II service and cancel the government order 46. He rebuked it for arresting activists and leaders at midnight.