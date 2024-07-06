Mukhra (K) sarpanch wins plaudits from Union Panchayat Raj Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:26 PM

Adilabad: Union Panchayat Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh heaped praises on Mukhra (K) sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi by stating that she was setting an example to others with her able leadership and sense of responsibility. He took to X and was all praise for Meenakshi on Saturday, sharing a story aired on a news channel.

The story acknowledged Meenakshi’s efforts to make the village an open defecation-free entity. It highlighted how the village achieved self-sufficiency in power by installing roof-top solar grids. It also discussed plantation of around 1 lakh saplings to increase green cover of the village under Telanganaku Haritha Haram.

To its credit, the model village in Echoda mandal has won five national awards. Mukhra (K) received the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award and a cash incentive of Rs 50 lakh from union Panchayat Raj minister Giri Raj Singh at National Panchayat Awards-2023 on April 27, 2023. It was one of the three villages in the country to have been chosen for the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award.

The village bagged Swacch Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 for effectively implementing various schemes and Biodiversity award in 2022 and Swachh Sarvekshan Award in 2020. It also won three awards at the national Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in Hyderabad on March 31.