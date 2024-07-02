Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah tells officials to work in tandem to eradicate drugs

Collector Rajarshi Shah directs the officials to constitute anti-drug committees in educational institutions across the district to create awareness among students over the adverse impact of the intoxicants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:08 PM

Collector Rajarshi Shah convenes a review meeting with officials of various departments to eradicate drugs, in Adilabad on Tuesday

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah told officials to work in tandem to eradicate drugs or intoxicants in the district. He along with Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam convened a meeting with officials of the excise, education, welfare, revenue, agriculture, police and many other departments to review steps to control the drugs here on Tuesday.

Shah asked the officials to constitute anti-drug committees in educational institutions across the district to create awareness among students over the adverse impact of the intoxicants. He told them to make parents, teachers, police and the students to become partners in the committees. He advised them to conduct rallies, essay writing and dance competitions as well.

Alam noted that the district registered 35 cases, while 67 persons were booked for smuggling banned ganja in the district so far. He stated that 111 kilograms of the substance was seized from them. He said that 42 persons were bound before revenue officials for habitually committing the crime. He told officials to organize counselling to consumers of ganja.

The Superintendent further said that offenders were smuggling the substance in railways and roadways. He informed that their efforts were being thwarted by the police from time to time. He stated that the district police mechanism was carrying special inspections to clamp down the menace, besides being vigilant. He asked the officials to rush those addicted to consumption of drugs to de-addiction centres.

District Forest Officer B Prashanth Patil, District Welfare Officer Sabita, DEO Pranitha, DIEO Ravinder, excise superintendent Himashri, agriculture officer Ramesh and RDO Vinod Kumar were few among many officials who attended the meeting.