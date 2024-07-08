TTD programme: ‘Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam’ in Tirumala on July 10

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) will be organising these programmes in Tirumala and Tirupathi this month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 09:24 AM

File Photo

Tirumala: The TTD is organising the 12th edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam at Nada Neeranjanam platform in Tirumala on Wednesday (July 10) for the well-being of humanity.

The TTD video channel SVBC will live telecast the program from 7 am to 9 am for the sake of global devotees and Vedic pundits from SV Veda Vijnana Peetham, SV Vedic University, TTD Veda pundits and scholars from National Sanskrit University will participate.

Under the guidance of Sri Ramanujacharya and Sri Ananta Venugopal the Parayanam of 142 Shlokas from 45-49 Sargas of Ayodhyakanda will be recited.

Jyestabhisekam Fete in Sri Govindaraja Temple

The TTD will organise the annual fete of Jyestabisekam (Abhideyaka Abhisekam) at Sri Govindarajaswami temple from July 16 to July 18. The special event is observed every year in the Jyesta Nakshatra in Ashada Masam.

Pavitrotsavam in Kapileswara Swamy Tempe

The TTD will organise a grand annual three-day long fete of Pavitrotsavam at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple from July 18 to July 20.

The objective of the auspicious festival is to ward of the negative impact of lapses in year-long festivities, rituals etc if any in the temple.

As part of festivities day long rituals will be followed with a grand procession of Utsava idols on the last evening.