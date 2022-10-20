Leaders of opposition parties fearing to campaign in Munugode: Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday said leaders of opposition parties were stepping back from campaigning in the Munugode assembly constituency fearing that the people may chase them away.

Campaigning at Lingojigudem in Choutuppal mandal, Srinivas Goud said the people of Munugode had already decided to stand with the TRS in the by-elections due to the welfare schemes and development programmes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Leaders of opposition parties were not daring to seek votes from beneficiaries of welfare schemes fearing they would be chased away. He pointed out that BJP and Congress had also tried to create hurdles for the welfare schemes, irrigation projects and development programmes taken up by the TRS government.

Referring to the promise of Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao to adopt the Munugode assembly constituency, he said the constituency would witness rapid development after the TRS candidate’s victory. Benefits of welfare schemes have directly reached the eligible people of Munugode, but the constituency had not witnessed development in the last three and a half years due to the attitude of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy when he was MLA.

Goud asked the voters of Munugode to think before exercising their franchise whether they wanted to support the TRS, which was committed to welfare and development, or the BJP, which was creating rifts among the people in the name of caste and religion for its political interests.

Leaders of CPI and CPI(M) also accompanied Srinivas Goud during the campaign.