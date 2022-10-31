| Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India On His Birth Anniversary

Leaders pay floral tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’ on his birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:10 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year marks the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he is often referred to as the Unifier of the Nation or ‘The Iron Man of India’ for his tactics that aided in the political unification of the country as well as the orderly incorporation of over 500 princely states.

During the first three years of Indian Independence, he served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. He also held several other portfolios.

The Statue of Unity was built as an ode to the Iron Man of India on October 31, 2018. The Statue of Unity the world’s tallest statue with a height of 182 metres (600 feet approx.), was dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The statue is located in Narmada Valley Kevadiya of Narmada district in Gujarat.

Leaders and the people of India paid floral tributes to the statue of the Iron Man of India, in different States around the country on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to his statue at Patel Chowk, New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Patel Chowk, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/73UkyGmPQp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujrat.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/J70VHkYAX5 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Former Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naida offered floral tributes to the statue of the Iron Man of India, in Vishakapatnam on Monday.

“It is our duty to strive collectively to create an India of Sardar Patel’s dreams free of all inequalities,” he tweeted.

Offered floral tributes to the statue of the Iron Man of India & unifier of the nation, #SardarVallabhaiPatel , in Visakhapatnam, on his Jayanti, today. It is our duty to strive collectively to create an India of Sardar Patel’s dreams free of all inequities. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/LHx4XI6ENt — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) October 31, 2022

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at a special function held at the capital’s Patel Chowk.