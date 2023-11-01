Air Force Station Hakimpet hosts ‘Run for Unity’ on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:49 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Commemorating the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on the occasion of 148thbirth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad, organised a marathon run in three different categories i.e. 21km, 10km and 5km. The run was flagged off by Chintala Venkat Reddy, a progressive organic farmer from Telangana and more than 1800 participants took part in the run.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from sister services, para military forces, civilian organisations, and private companies, apart from Air Warriors and families of Air Force Station Hakimpet. The diverse attendance contributed to the overall aim of the ‘Unity Run’, building bonds of friendship, encouraging team spirit and promoting camaraderie amongst the participants.

The winners were felicitated by the Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station,Hakimpet.