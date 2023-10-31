Warangal CP participates in National Unity Day 2K run

During 'National Unity Day' event, Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha emphasized the pivotal role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the diverse institutions of the nation, forging a united India

Warangal CP AK Jha participates in National Unity Day 2K run on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha has flagged off a 2 K run marking the National Unity Day here on Tuesday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local students, police officials, and staff, who embarked on a run from the Warangal Police Commissioner’s Office to Ashoka Junction.

During the event, Jha emphasized the pivotal role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the diverse institutions of the nation, forging a united India. He stressed the importance of transcending caste and religion to actively contribute to the country’s development. The CP further emphasized that fostering friendly and fraternal relationships among citizens would contribute to maintaining law and order.

The Police Commissioner expressed his congratulations to the spirited students who partook in the run. Following the run, officers, staff, and students collectively took an oath to safeguard national unity. DCPs Dasari Muralidhar, Ravinder, MA Abdul Bari, Additional DCPs Sanjeev Suresh Kumar, along with ACPs, Inspectors, and other police personnel, as well as students from the Ramappa Coaching Center have participated in the run.

