National Unity Day celebrated in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Khammam: National Unity Day was celebrated in erstwhile Khammam in a spirited manner commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Monday.

The services of Patel, who was the first union Home Minister, were praise worthy, said SP Dr. Vineeth G, who took part in ‘Ekta Diwas’ pledge at Kothagudem.

Patel’s efforts to unite the Indian territory for the integrity of the country with his determination and firm decisions was exemplary for all Indians, he said.

Patel was a brave man who worked for the integration of Hyderabad State with the Indian union and his fighting spirit was an inspiration for Telangana statehood movement, the SP said.

In a similar event at City Armed Police headquarters in Khammam, Additional DCP (Admin) Shabarish P administered ‘Ekta Diwas’ pledge and recalled the services of Patel to the country. He called upon the district police personnel to draw inspiration from Patel to do their best for the safety of the people and the maintenance of law and order.