Leaf artist’s special work on eve of Telangana formation day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Sanagreddy: Leaf artist from Sangareddy district Gundu Shiva Kumar has carved a Telangana map, Telangana Thalli portrait, Charminar, Golkonda fort, and Birla Mandir on a single Peepal Tree leaf, on the eve of Telangana formation day.

To mark the Telangana Dashabdhi Utsavalu celebrations, Shiva Kumar had spent four hours carving these pictures on a single leaf.

Remembering the sacrifices of martyrs, the artist Kumar, who hails from Anantha Sagar village in Narayankhed Mandal, has carved Martyrs memorial and raised fist on another leaf, which is synonymous with a movement.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kumar said that he wanted to pay tribute to all the martyrs who laid their life for the cause of Telangana in this special movement through his artwork.

