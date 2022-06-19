Learning styles you can consider for your preparation work

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: Did you know that every student is different in the way he/she absorbs information? Each individual tends to adopt different methods to study and recall knowledge more effectively. Most students prefer taking notes, some like diagrams or flow charts, and some others grasp concepts well by listening to lectures.

The VARK model is the most common method to differentiate learning styles – visual, auditory, reading/writing, and kinesthetic. Technically, everyone tends to learn with all four methods, leaning towards one learning style in particular.

Visual style

The easiest way to learn is visual method, where students use maps, pictures, graphs and other visual tools to study. Diagrams and flowcharts are also another way to remember information one is finding hard to remember otherwise. For instance, when studying scientific concepts, a flow chart can come in handy; for Maths visual tools like graphs, tables and charts can be used to give information in a logical manner. Additionally, lists or taking notes using above mentioned methods also qualify as visual learning methods.

Auditory method

Such learners tend to be very good listeners in every aspect of their life. Educational podcasts are utilised by such students who prefer listening to a lecture or a recording instead of notes. Such students may also discuss a concept in order to understand the terms by hearing them again. They learn well when presentations/group discussions are done in a conversational style. Many colleges record class lectures so students can listen to the lecture again and relook at concepts they may have missed out on. Group activities are another method they use to articulate their thoughts and ideas.

Reading/writing style

Many would say this method comes under the visual learning since people learn through reading the written word. Such learners can be identified in how they express themselves in their writing. These are the people you may find poring over many books like encyclopedias and journals and scouring search engines. They are always eager for knowledge and so are game for reading any source material one offers them.