Lebanon imposes two week nationwide lockdown

As per the lockdown which came into force on Saturday, police was deployed in most areas of the country, issuing tickets for people who violate the restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

By   |  Published: 15th Nov 2020  9:16 amUpdated: 15th Nov 2020  10:12 am
Two woman wear their masks while walking on the deserted corniche along the Mediterranean Sea, as the country began a two-week lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus. Photo: AP

Beirut: Restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms and malls have closed their doors as Lebanon entered a two-week lockdown to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged the country’s citizens to commit to lockdown measures while prioritizing people’s health over the economy.

“Lockdown is not the solution but it is an opportunity to raise the country’s health sector preparedness given the dramatic increase in coronavirus infections over the past weeks,” Diab said.

Lebanon’s number of Covid-19 infections surpassed 100,000 while the death toll is approaching 800.

The country has been fighting against the virus since February 21.