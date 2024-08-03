Leopard allegedly kills cow in Rajanna-Sircilla

Villagers reported that farmer Sari Lal left his cow in the cattle shed on his agricultural field Friday night. When he went to the fields in the morning, he found the cow dead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 02:13 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna Sircilla: A cow was killed, allegedly by a leopard in Devunithanda of Chandurthi mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

Villagers suspect that a leopard attacked the cow early in the morning. They wanted the government to extend support to the farmer.