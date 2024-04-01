Leopard injures 3 in Delhi village, captured after 4-hour operation

DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena stated that on Monday at 6:14 a.m., Wazirabad police station received a PCR call reporting a leopard entering a house in Jagatpur village.

Published Date - 1 April 2024, 04:00 PM

New Delhi: Three people have been injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, police said.

A fire department official said that after four hours of operation, the leopard was caught.

The three injured have been identified as Mahender, Akash, and ⁠Rampal, all residents of Jagatpur village.

Accordingly, the local police reached the spot and forest officials were informed.

“Currently, seven persons from the Forest department and Fire department, along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room, and then caught,” said the DCP.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpur village, was received at 6.18 a.m.

Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered in a room. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg