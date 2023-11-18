LetsVote launches ‘Digital Democracy Votathon App’

Hyderabad: LetsVote, a nonprofit civil society organisation, has launched a ‘Digital Democracy Votathon’ app. Apart from unveiling ‘Storybox’, they are organising a Walkathon to raise awareness about the right to vote, and the power of voting on November 25 at Gachibowli Stadium.

LetsVote along with HYSEA and with assistance from Lifecykul App launched the LetsVote Digital Democracy Votathon on Friday.

The idea of the Votathon App is to encourage citizen participation, allowing them to propagate the importance of voting along with fitness. Citizens can download the Lifecykul App and go to the Votathon section to participate, after downloading they start by walking or cycling to educate the importance of voting.

The organisation has also collaborated with the StoryBox, a social entrepreneur’s team to reach out to young school students by placing innovative dispensers of reading content.

LetsVote has enabled valuable election process-related content that will educate the electoral processes among students and their families through these Story Boxes that are placed at 25 schools, and targeted to reach 40 schools.