Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex to enhance movie experience with advanced sound systems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:21 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Prasads Multiplex, renowned as a premier entertainment hub in the city, is on the verge of transforming the movie-watching experience for its audience.

Commencing November 20, the multiplex is all set for a substantial upgrade to its sound systems, aiming to provide an unparalleled audio-visual encounter for its patrons.

The primary focus of this enhancement centers on Screens 2 and 5, where cutting-edge sound technologies are set to be introduced to significantly elevate the quality of audio.

Screen 2, often recognized for hosting blockbuster releases and exclusive screenings, is gearing up for a change. Prasads Multiplex is investing in the installation of Dolby Atmos, a state-of-the-art sound technology that promises to revolutionize the auditory experience for movie enthusiasts.

This cutting-edge system ensures viewers are enveloped in a three-dimensional sound environment, allowing them to perceive every nuanced detail and subtlety of the movie’s audio landscape.

Screen 5 is also set for a remarkable audio upgrade. Prasads Multiplex is implementing a top-of-the-line 7.1 surround sound system, designed to elevate the auditory sensations for moviegoers. The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by Sunday.