LG to run 4 virtual exhibition halls at CES 2021

Seoul: LG Electronics said on Sunday it will open four virtual exhibition halls at the upcoming world’s largest tech expo to introduce its latest innovations amid the pandemic.

The South Korean tech giant will run four online exhibition areas Life is ON TV, Virtual Experience, LG SIGNATURE in Vegas and Life’s Good Studio under the theme of ‘Life is ON Make yourself @ Home’ at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

LG said its virtual space will run until Feb. 15 even after CES 2021 wraps up its four-day schedule on Thursday so that more people can experience its products and technologies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Life is ON TV is an internet broadcasting zone that will show video clips, documentaries and events related to LG’s products. The platform will support on-demand service and will broadcast LG’s CES press conference on Monday and its a panel talk event, LG Future Talk, on Tuesday.

LG’s Virtual Experience is the company’s main exhibition booth where people can check the company’s TV, home appliance and other IT products, reports Yonhap news agency.

It features a TV/AV hall with an OLED display installation titled “Wonder Tree,” which is made up of flexible OLED panels, using extended reality technology. Since 2016, LG has been featuring large OLED installations to welcome visitors to its booth.

LG will also display its premium LCD TVs, including QNED Mini LED TV, and its 163-inch Micro LED signage, Magnit, at its online space.

Its home appliance zone will show products and solutions that can help people amid the stay-at-home trend induced by the pandemic. It will feature the new InstaView refrigerator and CodeZero A9 vacuum cleaner, along with LG Objet Collection customisable appliances.

Its exhibition space for IT products will showcase LG-made laptops, monitors and smartphones. The company will also unveil a video highlighting its vision for the robot business.