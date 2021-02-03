LHB coaches to Vizag-Tirupati-Cuddapah Express from Feb 15

The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

Visakhapatnam: In its endeavor to provide comfortable journey to all the travelling passengers, the East Coast Railway decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah express-Visakhapatnam with effect from February 15.

East Coast Railway has taken several steps to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long distance trains with LHB coaches over its jurisdiction. The LHB coaches, based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

At present, Waltair Division operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express trains with LHB coaches.

Now, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Cuddapah will be switched to LHB rake.

This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati.

The train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam- Cuddapah special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 15.02.2021 and in the return direction, the train No. 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam special express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from Feb. 16.

This pair of special trains will have 22 LHB coaches consisting of 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-3, Second Class cum luggage/Divyangjan coaches-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Apart from these, more LHB coaches which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, will be deployed shortly in phased manner.

