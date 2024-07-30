Light rain forecast for Hyderabad till August 2

Telangana has so far received excess rainfall of 438.6 mm against the normal of 344.6 mm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 02:04 PM

Hyderabad: Despite waking up to sunny weather, light to moderate rainfall and drizzles are expected in Hyderabad by Tuesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rainfall for the next four days in the city, till August 2.

While the weather department has issued no rainfall warnings for the State, weather experts anticipate passing quick heavy showers from afternoon to night. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in east and central Telangana overnight or in the morning.

On Monday, heavy rains lashed a few districts in Telangana, with Mahabubabad and Warangal receiving 99.8 mm and 94.5 mm rainfall, respectively. Hyderabad also received light to moderate showers during midnight. Golconda received 9.5 mm.

So far, in the current monsoon, Telangana has received excess rainfall of 438.6 mm against the normal of 344.6 mm.

Hyderabad received 292 mm, just above the normal of 271.3 mm.