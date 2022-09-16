Light rains likely to lash Hyderabad over the weekend

16 September 22

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, monsoon showers are likely to lash the city again over the weekend. Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted light rainfall (between 2.50 mm and 15.50 mm) in the State capital till Sunday morning.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal around September 18. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours,” stated India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) in its bulletin.

This may bring light to moderate rains to almost all the districts including Hyderabad in the State over the weekend. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

According to TSDPS, while most parts of the city remained largely dry on Friday, during the day, Marredpally recorded 4.5 mm rainfall while Serilingampally recorded 2.3 mm rainfall.