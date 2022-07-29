More rains in store for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:50 AM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: After heavy rains, the city has been experiencing pleasant and breezy weather. On Thursday, the sky was cloudy and it showered at a few places.

Till 4 pm, Patancheru received the maximum rainfall of 27.5 mm. Some areas like Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur also witnessed light to moderate rains.

In the last seven days, Hyderabad received 120.1 mm of rainfall and according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast, there can be moderate to heavy rains at isolated places in the city in the next three days. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 22 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has posted a three-day yellow warning, starting July 29, for several districts of Telangana.

As per the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, most localities of Hyderabad will receive rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.5 mm till Saturday morning. However, some areas including Khairtabad, Amberpet, Begumpet, and Musarambagh might witness rains between 64.5 mm and 115.6 mm.

Take necessary measures, Mayor to officials

In view of the incessant rains lashing the city for the last four days, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi instructed the GHMC officials to take all required steps to ensure the citizens do not face any hardships.

The Mayor who spoke to the zonal commissioners and reviewed the rain related initiatives, asked the officials to intensify relief measures. Clearing water stagnations, removing garbage from nalas and manholes to ensuring the rain runoff clears smoothly, were the other instructions.

The officials and staff were told to be available round-the-clock and attend to complaints from citizens promptly and without any delays. Contact GHMC Control Room at: 040-21111111/040-29555500.