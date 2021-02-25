Lineman electrocuted in Peddapalli’s Sultanabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Peddapalli: TSNPDCL lineman Nalla Madhukar Reddy (39) electrocuted near Kadhambapur of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday morning.

According to police, a native of Aitharajupalli of Sultanabad mandal, Madhukar Reddy is working as junior lineman in Kanukula sub-station.

Based on assistant engineer Manala Prasad’s instructions, Madhukar Reddy along with a contract employee Mahesh carried out repair works at a transformer near Kadhambapur. He came to contact with live wire while attending repair works.

Mahesh rushed Madhukar Reddy to Sultanabad government in 108 service ambulance. However, doctors declared Madhukar Reddy was brought dead.

Based on the complaint by the deceased’s wife Swarupa, police registered the case and investigation into the matter.