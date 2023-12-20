LIO App connects India’s business leaders for growth

The LIO App introduces an array of features designed to bring individuals closer within a shared space, enabling seamless networking and engagement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Leaders for India Organization (LIO), a members-only community that unites business leaders, entrepreneurs, and angel investors to harness their collective resources for mutual growth, launched the LIO App for community interactions and fostering meaningful connections.

“The app will help in seamless engagement between the members of LIO. It has a flagship feature ‘LIO Buzz,’ empowering members to connect with fellow LIO enthusiasts within a 5 km radius. This unique functionality enables spontaneous meetups, enhancing opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and personal connections,” said Mohnish Yerra, Founder and CEO, LIO.

In the past 18 months, LIO has evolved into a thriving community with 104 members, with a combined net worth of Rs.25,000 crores.

A press release said LIO transcended traditional angel investment models to evolve into a comprehensive consultancy firm. It offers tailored support, functioning as a Business Accelerator, Financial Advisor, Startup Incubator, and Technology Consultant, ensuring entrepreneurs receive customized guidance for success.